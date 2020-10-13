https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/Atlanta-5-L-A-Dodgers-1-15642859.php
Atlanta 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Recommended Video:
|Atlanta
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|Acuña Jr. cf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ozuna dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Muncy 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pollock dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pache ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Sandoval ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Markakis rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Culberson ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Riley 3b-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|004
|—
|5
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
LOB_Atlanta 10, Los Angeles 5. 2B_Ozuna (1), Acuña Jr. (1). HR_Freeman (1), Riley (1), Albies (1), Hernández (1). SB_Swanson (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Fried
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|9
|Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Smith W,1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Melancon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|Buehler
|5
|3
|1
|1
|5
|7
|Graterol
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|González
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Treinen L,0-1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|McGee
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
Buehler pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP_May (Sandoval). WP_Buehler.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Dan Iassogna; Right, James Hoye; Left, Alan Porter.
T_3:22. A_10,700 (40,300).
View Comments