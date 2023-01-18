Atlanta 130, Dallas 122

Collins 8-14 0-0 19, Hunter 4-9 2-2 11, Okongwu 4-6 3-4 11, Murray 12-18 2-2 30, Young 5-11 8-8 18, Griffin 3-4 2-2 10, Johnson 1-1 0-0 3, Capela 7-10 2-2 16, Bogdanovic 5-13 0-0 12. Totals 49-86 19-20 130.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason