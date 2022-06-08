Atlanta 13, Oakland 2

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|1
|
|Totals
|36
|13
|13
|13
|
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heredia rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Smith ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Laureano cf-rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Vogt dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Bethancourt ph-p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|3
|1
|1
|4
|
|Pinder lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Pache cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ozuna dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Brown 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Duvall lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Harris II cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Davidson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Barrera rf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|Atlanta
|000
|141
|70x
|—
|13