Athletics 7, White Sox 0
|Oakland
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Goins 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Canha cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|J.McCnn c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pinder lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Jay rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Davis dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|El.Jmen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pscotty rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Ti.Andr ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Profar 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Skole dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Garneau c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Cordell cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|Oakland
|110
|000
|050—7
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
DP_Oakland 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Oakland 8, Chicago 5. 2B_Profar (17), Garneau (5). HR_M.Chapman (25), Pinder (11), Piscotty (11). SB_Ti.Anderson (16).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Fiers W,11-3
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Diekman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Soria
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|Detwiler L,1-3
|5
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|J.Ruiz
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J.Fry
|0
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Osich
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
J.Fry pitched to 4 batters in the 8th
HBP_by Detwiler (Pinder), by Fiers (J.McCann), by Fiers (J.Abreu).
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Will Little; Second, Joe West; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:50. A_18,318 (40,615).
