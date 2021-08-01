At 46, African skateboarder finally wows mom at Tokyo Games JOHN LEICESTER, Associated Press July 31, 2021 Updated: Aug. 1, 2021 1:02 a.m.
1 of18 Dallas Oberholzer, 46, from South Africa, takes part in a men's park skateboarding training session at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. The age-range of competitors in skateboarding's Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games is remarkably broad and Oberholzer will go wheel-to-wheel with skaters less than half his age. Ben Curtis/AP Show More Show Less
TOKYO (AP) — At age 46, the second-oldest skateboarder at the Tokyo Games is hoping to not have a heart attack and have mounds of fun. Should be no problem. Fun has been a life’s work for Dallas Oberholzer.
“I have never had a real job. I have never applied for a job," he says. "My whole life has just been skateboarding. I am just hooked.”