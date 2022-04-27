As college sports evolve, what will be NCAA president's job? RALPH D. RUSSO, AP College Sports Writer April 27, 2022 Updated: April 27, 2022 3:07 p.m.
One of Mark Emmert's go-to lines when talking about his role as NCAA president and the extent of his power to lead the association is to explain how those outside college sports mistakenly believe his job is similar to that of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
“That’s the worst metaphor you could possibly use. I’m more like the secretary-general of the United Nations. I oversee this process, I shape it,” Emmert told AP last summer in a lengthy interview.
