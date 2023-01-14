Army 83, Boston U. 74

Mann 0-3 0-0 0, Peterson 5-7 1-4 11, Roberts 5-8 4-4 15, C.Benson 2-4 2-3 6, Rucker 9-14 7-8 29, Cross 2-2 3-3 8, Caldwell 1-2 0-0 2, Small 3-6 0-0 8, Johnson 2-2 0-0 4, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0, Dove 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-48 17-22 83.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason