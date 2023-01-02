Army 82, Lafayette 65

Mann 4-10 0-0 10, Peterson 5-9 3-3 13, Roberts 2-4 0-0 5, C.Benson 2-2 3-3 9, Rucker 8-10 1-2 21, Cross 3-4 1-1 7, Caldwell 2-3 0-0 5, Small 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 2-5 0-0 4, Ellis 2-3 0-0 6, Dove 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-53 8-9 82.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason