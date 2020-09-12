Army 37, Louisiana-Monroe 7
Recommended Video:
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|7
|0
|0
|—
|7
|Army
|14
|3
|13
|7
|—
|37
ARM_Anderson 5 run (Salyers kick), 4:27.
ARM_McCoy 2 run (Salyers kick), 1:47.
ULM_M.Jackson 6 pass from Suits (Hughes kick), 2:12.
ARM_FG Salyers 40, :02.
ARM_Anderson 6 run (Salyers kick), 6:22.
ARM_Buchanan 25 run (kick failed), :25.
ARM_Buchanan 40 run (Maretzki kick), 5:58.
___
|ULM
|ARM
|First downs
|9
|24
|Rushes-yards
|20-37
|65-436
|Passing
|163
|29
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-24-1
|1-5-0
|Return Yards
|126
|8
|Punts-Avg.
|6-30.7
|2-45.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-30
|4-37
|Time of Possession
|23:13
|36:47
___
RUSHING_Louisiana-Monroe, Jo.Johnson 12-38, Hunt 2-6, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Suits 5-(minus 5). Army, Buchanan 11-106, Anderson 21-95, Catoe 1-47, McCoy 10-47, Barnard 4-44, Robinson 3-26, Adkins 5-20, Hobbs 2-18, J.Jones 5-17, A.Howard 1-10, A.Marshall 1-6, Bellan 1-0.
PASSING_Louisiana-Monroe, Suits 14-19-0-148, Hunt 2-5-1-15. Army, Anderson 0-3-0-0, J.Jones 1-2-0-29.
RECEIVING_Louisiana-Monroe, Pederson 5-56, Whitfield 3-8, Hodoh 2-20, M.Jackson 2-13, Jo.Johnson 2-4, Bloomfield 1-54, Frett 1-8. Army, Alston 1-29.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.