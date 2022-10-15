Skip to main content
Arkansas 52, BYU 35

Arkansas 7 24 14 7 52
BYU 13 8 14 0 35
First Quarter

BYU_I.Rex 4 pass from J.Hall (Smith kick), 5:39.

ARK_R.Sanders 15 run (C.Little kick), 2:37.

BYU_Epps 21 pass from J.Hall (kick failed), 1:11.

Second Quarter

ARK_Knox 6 pass from Jefferson (C.Little kick), 12:19.

BYU_Nacua 5 run (K.Hill pass from J.Hall), 9:48.

ARK_FG C.Little 34, 6:46.

ARK_Landers 4 pass from Jefferson (C.Little kick), 3:39.

ARK_Dubinion 15 pass from Jefferson (C.Little kick), :40.

Third Quarter

BYU_Nacua 3 run (Oldroyd kick), 9:53.

ARK_Landers 39 pass from Jefferson (C.Little kick), 9:20.

BYU_Nacua 33 pass from J.Hall (Oldroyd kick), 5:11.

ARK_Landers 5 pass from Jefferson (C.Little kick), 1:13.

Fourth Quarter

ARK_R.Sanders 64 run (C.Little kick), 14:25.

ARK BYU
First downs 32 27
Total Net Yards 630 471
Rushes-yards 42-277 30-115
Passing 353 356
Punt Returns 0-0 1-5
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 28-39-0 26-41-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts 1-62.0 2-43.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 4-2
Penalties-Yards 8-98 4-50
Time of Possession 31:13 28:47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Arkansas, R.Sanders 15-175, Green 11-51, Jefferson 10-32, Dubinion 4-16, Haselwood 1-3, Hornsby 1-0. BYU, Brooks 10-53, J.Hall 6-23, Nacua 6-20, Fakahua 7-14, Conover 1-5.

PASSING_Arkansas, Jefferson 28-39-0-353. BYU, J.Hall 26-41-1-356.

RECEIVING_Arkansas, Landers 8-99, Knox 4-66, Haselwood 4-42, Dubinion 4-40, K.Jackson 3-55, Green 2-45, Stephens 1-7, W.Thompson 1-7, R.Sanders 1-4, Wilson 1-2. BYU, Epps 9-125, Nacua 8-141, Hill 4-61, I.Rex 2-6, Cosper 1-10, Brooks 1-7, Roberts 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

