Arizona reaches NCAA title game with 69-59 win over UConn JIM VERTUNO, AP Sports Writer April 3, 2021 Updated: April 3, 2021 12:21 a.m.
1 of14 Arizona guard Aari McDonald (2) celebrates at the end of a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game against Connecticut Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Arizona won 69-59. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Arizona guard Aari McDonald, left, celebrates with teammate forward Trinity Baptiste at the end of a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game against Connecticut Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Arizona won 69-59. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Arizona head coach Adia Barnes gets a hug from guard Aari McDonald (2) at the end of a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game against Connecticut Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Arizona won 69-59. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Arizona players celebrate at the end of a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game against Connecticut Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Arizona won 69-59. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma reacts on the bench during the second half of a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game against Arizona Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma reacts on the bench during the second half of a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game against Arizona Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers shoots over Arizona forward Sam Thomas, left, during the second half of a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Arizona forward Trinity Baptiste drives to the basket over Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers, left, during the first half of a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Arizona guard Shaina Pellington (1) drives up court ahead of Connecticut guard Evina Westbrook (22) and guard Paige Bueckers (5) during the first half of a women's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Aari McDonald scored 26 points and led a smothering defensive effort for Arizona as the Wildcats beat UConn 69-59 Friday night to advance to the women’s NCAA Tournament championship game for the first time in school history.
The Wildcats never trailed against the favored and fabled Huskies, who have made the Final Four 13 consecutive times, but haven’t made the championship game since 2016 when UConn won its 11th title.