Arizona State hires Billick as offensive analyst

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State has hired former Baltimore Ravens head coach Brian Billick as an offensive analyst and advisor to head coach Herm Edwards.

“I have known Brian since the 1980s and he is a person whom I completely trust,” Edwards said in a statement on Monday. "He has built one of the finest reputations the NFL has ever known, serving as a head coach, an assistant coach and as a respected television analyst. Brian has one of the brightest offensive minds in football today and that is especially why I hired him. He will serve as a valuable resource to our entire coaching staff, but specifically to our offensive staff.”