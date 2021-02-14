Arizona St. survives frantic finish in win over Oregon St.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Despite an off-shooting night, Remy Martin scored 23 points and his 3-pointer with 37 seconds left broke a 68-all tie and Arizona State held on to beat Oregon State 75-73 in a wild finish on Sunday night.

Martin's go-ahead 3 was the only one he made in a 1-for-6 effort from behind the arc; part of a 5-for-18 overall effort. He made up for it, however, sinking 12 of 16 free throws.