Arizona St. 77, Washington St. 71

Gueye 3-8 2-3 8, Jakimovski 1-7 0-0 2, Rodman 6-12 0-1 16, Bamba 4-10 1-1 9, Powell 3-6 2-2 10, Mullins 7-12 0-0 19, Houinsou 1-4 0-0 2, Rosario 0-0 0-0 0, Darling 2-4 1-1 5, Wilson 0-0 0-1 0, Diongue 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 6-9 71.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason