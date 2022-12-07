Arizona St. 75, SMU 57

Washington 3-9 0-2 6, Des.Cambridge 2-11 0-0 6, Dev.Cambridge 5-6 0-0 13, Collins 3-9 5-6 11, Horne 6-10 6-6 22, Gaffney 4-5 0-0 9, Neal 1-2 0-0 2, Brennan 3-6 0-0 6, Muhammad 0-3 0-0 0, Nunez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 11-14 75.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason