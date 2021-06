Brewers third. Jackie Bradley Jr. homers to left field. Brett Anderson walks. Kolten Wong strikes out swinging. Daniel Vogelbach singles to left field. Brett Anderson to second. Christian Yelich homers to right field. Daniel Vogelbach scores. Brett Anderson scores. Avisail Garcia lines out to center field to Ketel Marte. Omar Narvaez strikes out on a foul tip.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 4, Diamondbacks 0.

Diamondbacks fifth. Ketel Marte doubles to left center field. Eduardo Escobar flies out to center field to Jackie Bradley Jr.. Carson Kelly homers to center field. Ketel Marte scores. Christian Walker doubles to left center field. Josh Reddick strikes out swinging. Nick Ahmed doubles to right field. Christian Walker scores. Ildemaro Vargas grounds out to shallow infield, Willy Adames to Daniel Vogelbach.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 4, Diamondbacks 3.

Brewers fifth. Luis Urias homers to left field. Daniel Vogelbach strikes out swinging. Christian Yelich walks. Avisail Garcia walks. Christian Yelich to second. Omar Narvaez grounds out to first base to Christian Walker. Avisail Garcia to third. Christian Yelich scores. Throwing error by Christian Walker. Travis Shaw grounds out to shallow infield, Joe Mantiply to Christian Walker.

2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Brewers 6, Diamondbacks 3.

Diamondbacks eighth. David Peralta pinch-hitting for Alex Young. David Peralta walks. Josh Rojas strikes out swinging. Ketel Marte singles to shallow infield. David Peralta scores. Eduardo Escobar walks. Ketel Marte to second. Carson Kelly strikes out swinging. Christian Walker strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 6, Diamondbacks 4.

Brewers eighth. Avisail Garcia homers to center field. Omar Narvaez pops out to shallow left field to Nick Ahmed. Travis Shaw pops out to Christian Walker. Willy Adames singles to left field. Jackie Bradley Jr. singles to right field. Willy Adames to third. Tyrone Taylor pinch-hitting for Devin Williams. Tyrone Taylor grounds out to shallow infield, Eduardo Escobar to Christian Walker.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 4.