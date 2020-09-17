Arizona-L.A. Angels Runs

Diamondbacks second. Kole Calhoun singles to deep right field. Eduardo Escobar walks. Kole Calhoun to second. David Peralta singles to shallow right field, advances to 2nd. Eduardo Escobar to third. Kole Calhoun scores. Nick Ahmed singles to left field. David Peralta scores. Eduardo Escobar scores. Stephen Vogt singles to right field. Nick Ahmed scores. Daulton Varsho walks. Stephen Vogt to second. Josh Rojas strikes out swinging. Josh VanMeter flies out to deep right field to Jo Adell. Stephen Vogt to third. Christian Walker grounds out to shortstop, Andrelton Simmons to Jared Walsh.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 4, Angels 0.

Angels second. Justin Upton walks. Max Stassi homers to left field. Justin Upton scores. Jo Adell strikes out swinging. Andrelton Simmons strikes out swinging. David Fletcher singles to center field. Jared Walsh strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 4, Angels 2.

Diamondbacks third. Kole Calhoun grounds out to shallow right field, David Fletcher to Jared Walsh. Eduardo Escobar pops out to right field to David Fletcher. David Peralta singles to shallow infield. Nick Ahmed singles to second base. David Peralta to third. Stephen Vogt walks. Nick Ahmed to second. Daulton Varsho singles to shallow right field. Stephen Vogt to second. Nick Ahmed scores. David Peralta scores. Throwing error by David Fletcher. Josh Rojas lines out to deep left field to Justin Upton.

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 6, Angels 2.

Angels fifth. Andrelton Simmons singles to right field. David Fletcher grounds out to shortstop. Andrelton Simmons out at second. Jared Walsh homers to center field. Mike Trout called out on strikes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 6, Angels 3.

Angels sixth. Anthony Rendon lines out to deep right field to Kole Calhoun. Albert Pujols lines out to shallow center field to Josh VanMeter. Justin Upton homers to left field. Max Stassi doubles. Jo Adell grounds out to third base, Eduardo Escobar to Christian Walker.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 6, Angels 4.

Diamondbacks seventh. Christian Walker doubles to left field. Kole Calhoun homers to center field. Christian Walker scores. Eduardo Escobar grounds out to shallow infield, Patrick Sandoval to Jared Walsh. David Peralta homers to center field. Nick Ahmed grounds out to shallow infield, Andrelton Simmons to Jared Walsh. Stephen Vogt grounds out to second base, David Fletcher to Jared Walsh.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 9, Angels 4.

Angels seventh. Andrelton Simmons singles to right field. David Fletcher called out on strikes. Jared Walsh walks. Andrelton Simmons to second. Mike Trout doubles to deep center field. Jared Walsh to third. Andrelton Simmons scores. Anthony Rendon grounds out to shortstop, Nick Ahmed to Christian Walker. Jared Walsh scores. Albert Pujols lines out to left center field to Daulton Varsho.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 9, Angels 6.