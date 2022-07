Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. flies out to right center field to Daulton Varsho. Dansby Swanson singles to left field. Austin Riley homers to left field. Travis d'Arnaud grounds out to shortstop, Geraldo Perdomo to Christian Walker.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 1, Diamondbacks 0.

Braves third. Orlando Arcia flies out to deep right field to Daulton Varsho. Michael Harris II walks. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to shortstop. Michael Harris II to second. Dansby Swanson reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Ronald Acuna Jr. to third. Michael Harris II scores. Throwing error by Josh Rojas. Austin Riley doubles to deep left field. Dansby Swanson to third. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Travis d'Arnaud singles to left field. Austin Riley to third. Dansby Swanson scores. Matt Olson grounds out to third base. Travis d'Arnaud out at second.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Braves 4, Diamondbacks 0.

Diamondbacks fourth. Ketel Marte grounds out to shallow right field, Matt Olson to Kyle Wright. Christian Walker grounds out to shallow left field, Dansby Swanson to Matt Olson. David Peralta walks. Daulton Varsho singles to right field. David Peralta to third. Jake McCarthy singles to left field. Daulton Varsho to second. David Peralta scores. Carson Kelly flies out to left field to Eddie Rosario.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 4, Diamondbacks 1.

Diamondbacks fifth. Geraldo Perdomo homers to center field. Josh Rojas grounds out to shallow infield, Dansby Swanson to Matt Olson. Alek Thomas flies out to deep left field to Eddie Rosario. Ketel Marte grounds out to shortstop, Dansby Swanson to Matt Olson.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 4, Diamondbacks 2.

Braves fifth. Michael Harris II singles to shallow infield, tagged out at second, Daulton Varsho to Geraldo Perdomo. Ronald Acuna Jr. grounds out to shallow infield, Josh Rojas to Christian Walker. Dansby Swanson singles to shallow center field. Austin Riley doubles to deep left center field. Dansby Swanson scores. Travis d'Arnaud flies out to right field to Daulton Varsho.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 5, Diamondbacks 2.