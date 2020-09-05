https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/Arizona-6-San-Francisco-5-15544928.php
Arizona 6, San Francisco 5
|Arizona
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|6
|12
|6
|Totals
|36
|5
|12
|5
|Locastro lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Marte cf
|5
|1
|4
|2
|Dickerson lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Longoria 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Belt 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Flores dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Robertson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Solano 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|An.Young 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Varsho c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Bart c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Duggar pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tromp c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dubón cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Arizona
|101
|220
|000
|—
|6
|San Francisco
|101
|110
|100
|—
|5
E_Escobar (3). DP_Arizona 4, San Francisco 0. LOB_Arizona 8, San Francisco 11. 2B_Ahmed (7), Marte 2 (13), Escobar (3), Belt (9), Dickerson (5), Dubón (3), Flores (6). HR_Marte (2), Belt (6). SF_Calhoun (1). S_Locastro (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Clarke
|3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Bergen W,1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|López H,1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Guerra H,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Rondón H,4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Crichton H,2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ginkel S,1-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|San Francisco
|Anderson L,1-3
|4
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Coonrod
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Suárez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gott
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Selman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|W.Peralta
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Clarke pitched to 2 batters in the 4th.
HBP_Crichton (Yastrzemski).
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Rob Drake; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:32.
