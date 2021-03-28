Arizona 4, San Jose 0

First Period_None. Penalties_Chychrun, ARI (Interference), 6:54.

Second Period_1, Arizona, Keller 11, 5:49. 2, Arizona, Kessel 12 (Keller, Ekman-Larsson), 14:16 (pp). Penalties_Gabriel, SJ (Charging), 6:04; Gabriel, SJ (Roughing), 6:04; Hayden, ARI (Roughing), 6:04; Hayden, ARI (Roughing), 6:04; Balcers, SJ (Holding), 13:46; Vlasic, SJ (Slashing), 19:42.

Third Period_3, Arizona, Kessel 13 (Dvorak, Goligoski), 14:03. 4, Arizona, Kessel 14 (Keller, Schmaltz), 17:28 (en). Penalties_Balcers, SJ (Tripping), 3:48; San Jose bench, served by Donato (Interference), 7:02; Gabriel, SJ (Misconduct), 7:02; Simek, SJ (Delay of Game), 11:56; San Jose bench, served by Leonard (Delay of Game), 14:03.

Shots on Goal_San Jose 17-9-8_34. Arizona 9-5-13_27.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 1; Arizona 1 of 6.

Goalies_San Jose, Dubnyk 3-9-2 (26 shots-23 saves). Arizona, Hill 4-3-1 (34-34).

A_3,217 (17,125). T_2:27.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Pierre Racicot, Vaughan Rody.