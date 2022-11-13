LAR_FG Gay 36, 6:16. Drive: 15 plays, 57 yards, 8:44. Key Plays: Wolford 7 pass to Al.Robinson on 3rd-and-8; Akers 2 run on 4th-and-1; Wolford 4 run on 3rd-and-3; Wolford 14 pass to Al.Robinson; Henderson 6 run on 3rd-and-9. L.A. Rams 3, Arizona 0.

Ari_FG Vizcaino 36, :13. Drive: 15 plays, 57 yards, 6:03. Key Plays: McCoy 14 pass to Moore on 3rd-and-4; McCoy 13 pass to D.Hopkins on 3rd-and-15; McCoy 4 pass to Green on 4th-and-2; McCoy 12 pass to Ertz on 3rd-and-4; Conner 1 run on 3rd-and-4. Arizona 3, L.A. Rams 3.

Second Quarter

Ari_Conner 4 run (Vizcaino kick), 1:56. Drive: 13 plays, 61 yards, 6:31. Key Plays: McCoy 14 pass to D.Hopkins; McCoy 12 pass to D.Hopkins; McCoy 3 run on 3rd-and-2; McCoy 5 pass to Conner on 3rd-and-6; McCoy 2 run on 4th-and-1. Arizona 10, L.A. Rams 3.

Ari_Green 6 pass from McCoy (Vizcaino kick), :24. Drive: 5 plays, 30 yards, 1:10. Key Play: McCoy 13 pass to Moore. Arizona 17, L.A. Rams 3.

Third Quarter

LAR_Henderson 4 run (Gay kick), 4:24. Drive: 7 plays, 59 yards, 3:07. Key Plays: Wolford 25 pass to Higbee; Wolford 13 pass to Al.Robinson; Wolford 11 pass to Higbee. Arizona 17, L.A. Rams 10.

Fourth Quarter

Ari_Conner 9 run (Vizcaino kick), 7:41. Drive: 9 plays, 60 yards, 5:03. Key Plays: Conner 3 run on 3rd-and-1; McCoy 14 pass to Moore on 3rd-and-17; McCoy 26 pass to Moore on 4th-and-3. Arizona 24, L.A. Rams 10.

Ari_FG Vizcaino 46, 3:44. Drive: 4 plays, -3 yards, 1:49. Key Play: Baker 53 interception return to L.A. Rams 25. Arizona 27, L.A. Rams 10.

LAR_Jefferson 3 pass from Wolford (Gay kick), :07. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 3:37. Key Plays: Wolford 10 pass to K.Williams; Wolford 14 pass to K.Williams; Wolford 11 pass to B.Hopkins. Arizona 27, L.A. Rams 17.

A_71,752.

___

Ari LAR FIRST DOWNS 18 18 Rushing 6 6 Passing 11 12 Penalty 1 0 THIRD DOWN EFF 5-15 3-11 FOURTH DOWN EFF 3-3 2-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 298 256 Total Plays 65 60 Avg Gain 4.6 4.3 NET YARDS RUSHING 78 66 Rushes 26 20 Avg per rush 3.0 3.3 NET YARDS PASSING 220 190 Sacked-Yds lost 2-18 3-19 Gross-Yds passing 238 209 Completed-Att. 26-37 25-37 Had Intercepted 0 1 Yards-Pass Play 5.641 4.75 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 6-5-4 4-2-2 PUNTS-Avg. 5-47.4 5-50.4 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 107 62 Punt Returns 3-40 3-30 Kickoff Returns 2-14 2-32 Interceptions 1-53 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 11-73 4-23 FUMBLES-Lost 2-0 2-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 32:01 27:59

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Arizona, Conner 21-69, Ingram 1-5, McCoy 4-4. L.A. Rams, Akers 6-22, Henderson 6-21, K.Williams 1-9, Powell 1-7, Perkins 3-4, Wolford 3-3.

PASSING_Arizona, McCoy 26-37-0-238. L.A. Rams, Wolford 24-36-1-212, Perkins 1-1-0-(minus 3).

RECEIVING_Arizona, Hopkins 10-98, Moore 9-94, Conner 3-17, Green 2-10, Ertz 1-12, McBride 1-7. L.A. Rams, Higbee 8-73, Al.Robinson 4-44, K.Williams 3-30, Jefferson 3-27, Kupp 3-(minus 1), Skowronek 2-14, Henderson 1-11, Hopkins 1-11.

PUNT RETURNS_Arizona, Dortch 3-40. L.A. Rams, Powell 3-30.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Arizona, Benjamin 1-10, Dortch 1-4. L.A. Rams, Powell 2-32.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Arizona, Hamilton 10-1-0, I.Simmons 7-0-0, Sanders 5-0-1, Niemann 3-3-0, Baker 3-1-0, Collins 3-0-0, Allen 2-2-1, Wilson 2-1-0, Watt 2-0-1, Thompson 1-2-0, Mullen 1-0-0, Fotu 0-2-0, Golden 0-2-0. L.A. Rams, Scott 8-1-0, Jones 6-4-0, Ramsey 5-1-0, Hill 5-0-0, Wagner 4-5-1, Donald 3-4-0, Rapp 3-3-0, Floyd 3-0-1, Long 3-0-0, Copeland 1-1-0, Henderson 1-0-0, J.Williams 1-0-0, Yeast 1-0-0, Hollins 0-2-0, A.Robinson 0-2-0, B.Brown 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Arizona, Baker 1-53. L.A. Rams, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Clete Blakeman, Ump Tab Slaughter, HL Dana McKenzie, LJ Julian Mapp, FJ Terry Brown, SJ Lo Van Pham, BJ Perry Paganelli, Replay Chad Adams.