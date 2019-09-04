San Diego Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 1 7 1 Totals 31 2 7 2
Garcia ss 3 0 2 0 Marte cf-2b 4 1 3 0
Martini lf 5 0 1 0 Rojas lf 4 1 2 1
Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 Escobar 2b-3b 3 0 0 0
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 Walker 1b 4 0 1 0
Renfroe rf 2 1 1 0 Lamb 3b 3 0 0 1
France 2b 4 0 0 0 b-Flores ph 1 0 0 0
Margot cf 3 0 0 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0
Strahm p 0 0 0 0 Jones rf 4 0 1 0
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0
c-Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 2 0 0 0
Hedges c 4 0 1 0 M.Kelly p 2 0 0 0
1-Jankowski pr 0 0 0 0 a-Almonte ph 1 0 0 0
Bolanos p 2 0 0 0 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0
Bednar p 0 0 0 0 Chafin p 0 0 0 0
Myers cf 2 0 2 1 Dyson cf 0 0 0 0
San Diego 000 000 001 1
Arizona 200 000 00x 2

LOB_San Diego 10, Arizona 9. 2B_Jones (25), Marte (31). 3B_Marte (9). SB_Renfroe (5), Myers (13).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Bolanos, L, 0-1 6 5 2 2 2 4
Bednar 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Strahm 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Stammen 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Arizona
M.Kelly, W, 10-13 7 3 0 0 2 9
Ginkel, H, 5 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
Chafin, H, 20 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bradley, S, 11-14 1 2 1 1 2 3

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:08. A_15,402 (48,519).