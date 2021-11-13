Skip to main content
Appalachian St. 31, South Alabama 7

South Alabama 0 7 0 0 7
Appalachian St. 14 0 3 14 31
First Quarter

APP_Brice 6 run (Staton kick), 2:39.

APP_Cor.Sutton 17 pass from Brice (Staton kick), 1:43.

Second Quarter

USA_Hopper 27 pass from Trotter (Guajardo kick), 3:50.

Third Quarter

APP_FG Staton 25, 2:18.

Fourth Quarter

APP_T.Hennigan 14 pass from Brice (Staton kick), 8:23.

APP_Cobb 100 interception return (Staton kick), 2:37.

A_29,348.

___

USA APP
First downs 17 17
Total Net Yards 284 330
Rushes-yards 33-58 37-135
Passing 226 195
Punt Returns 1-8 3-36
Kickoff Returns 3-64 1-14
Interceptions Ret. 2-0 2-110
Comp-Att-Int 21-38-2 14-26-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-15 0-0
Punts 7-44.571 5-39.6
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-2
Penalties-Yards 2-17 8-68
Time of Possession 30:05 29:55

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_South Alabama, Avery 11-24, K.Walker 7-20, Hill 8-11, Trotter 7-3. Appalachian St., Peoples 23-90, Noel 7-22, Brice 4-17, Castle 3-6.

PASSING_South Alabama, Trotter 21-38-2-226. Appalachian St., Brice 14-26-2-195.

RECEIVING_South Alabama, Tolbert 7-108, Wayne 5-50, Hopper 2-42, Sutherland 2-12, Lacy 2-5, Hill 1-9, Avery 1-1, Sefcik 1-(minus 1). Appalachian St., T.Hennigan 5-37, Cor.Sutton 3-34, Virgil 2-57, M.Williams 1-50, Peoples 1-11, Evans 1-3, Wilson 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_South Alabama, Guajardo 40.