Antetokounmpo scores 33 as Bucks beat Bulls 115-101

CHICAGO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 10 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 115-101 on Monday night for their fourth straight victory.

Brook Lopez added 19 points and 10 rebounds as Milwaukee won for the eighth time in nine games. The Bucks also beat the Bulls 124-115 on Thursday in Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo was 13 for 22 in his 13th consecutive double-double to begin the season. It’s the longest active streak in the NBA.

Daniel Gafford led Chicago with 21 points in his return from the G League. Coby White had 13, and Ryan Arcidiacono finished with 12.

The Bulls got 63 points from their reserves, but Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen struggled. LaVine finished with 11 points on 4-for-16 shooting, and Markkanen had nine on 2-for-12 shooting from the field.

White made consecutive 3-pointers to give Chicago a 99-98 lead with 6:23 left, but Milwaukee closed the game with a 17-2 run.

Antetokounmpo got it started with a slick reverse layup. Eric Bledsoe then converted a three-point play to make it 103-99 with 5:04 left.

Donte DiVincenzo had 15 points for Milwaukee, which improved to 7-2 on the road.

Gafford went scoreless in his first four NBA games, but the second-round draft pick had 16 points in the first half on 8-for-9 shooting, including five dunks.

Milwaukee closed the second quarter with a 12-2 run for a 60-56 halftime lead. Antetokounmpo had 18 points at the break.

TIP-INS

Bucks: F Khris Middleton (bruised left thigh) missed his third consecutive game. He isn’t expected back until December.

Bulls: F Luke Kornet had surgery to address a sinus obstruction. He is expected to be sidelined for seven to 10 days. The 7-foot-1 Kornet had been trying to play through the issue, but he was having trouble sleeping. “We feel like this is going to be really good for him,” coach Jim Boylen said. “His overall well-being I think we think will improve.” Kornet signed with Chicago in July.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Visit the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Milwaukee won three of four against Atlanta last season.

Bulls: Host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. Chicago beat Detroit 112-106 in their first meeting of the season Nov. 1.

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports