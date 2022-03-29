Antetokounmpo's 40 points, late block lead Bucks past 76ers AARON BRACY, Associated Press March 29, 2022
1 of14 Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris, center, and Paul Millsap during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) tries to get a shot past Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the final seconds of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, and Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid talk during the final seconds of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, tries to get past Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks a shot by Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) in the final seconds of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden (1) goes up for a shot against Milwaukee Bucks' Wesley Matthews (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden, center, goes up for a shot against Milwaukee Bucks' George Hill, left, and Khris Middletonduring the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after making a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton, left, tries to keep the ball away from Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points and had a game-deciding block of Joel Embiid in the final seconds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 118-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams.
Khris Middleton added 22 points and Jrue Holiday had 18 for the Bucks, who pulled within a half-game of idle Miami for first place in the East.