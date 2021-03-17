Antetokounmpo lifts Bucks to 109-105 OT victory over 76ers AARON BRACY , Associated Press March 17, 2021 Updated: March 17, 2021 10:23 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 10 of his 32 points in overtime to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 109-105 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference’s best teams.
With P.J. Tucker reportedly headed to Milwaukee in a trade with Houston, Donte DiVincenzo scored 20 points and Jrue Holiday added 19 for the Bucks, who have won five in a row and 10 of 11.