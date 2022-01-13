Antetokounmpo has triple-double, Bucks rip Warriors 118-99 STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer Jan. 13, 2022 Updated: Jan. 13, 2022 10:04 p.m.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and had his third triple-double of the season to help Milwaukee rout the Golden State Warriors 118-99 on Thursday night in Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer's return from the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols.
Antetokounmpo had 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 28th career triple-double.