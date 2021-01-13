Another tournament in Hawaii, a fresh start for most players DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer Jan. 13, 2021 Updated: Jan. 13, 2021 3:19 a.m.
1 of4 Collin Morikawa watches his shot during the second round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP) Matthew Thayer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Harris English, right, greets Daniel Berger on the 18th green during the third round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP) Matthew Thayer/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Harris English holds the champions trophy after the final round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP) Matthew Thayer/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Stewart Cink watches his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Tournament of Champions golf event Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP) Matthew Thayer/AP Show More Show Less
HONOLULU (AP) — For the 31 players at the Sony Open who took the 30-minute flight over from Maui, the decision to play was easy. They're already in Hawaii, guaranteed a tropical climate and the course at sea level is an easy walk.
Collin Morikawa wouldn't know it any other way.