Another Granato making a case for the family name in Buffalo JOHN WAWROW, AP Hockey Writer April 14, 2021 Updated: April 14, 2021 2:07 p.m.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tony Granato can laugh now in recalling how angry he was at his brother Don for giving up goaltending at 15 and switching to forward.
Tony regarded his younger sibling as one of the better goalies he faced, even at three years younger, and worried Don was throwing away his future for not wanting to ride the bench every second game as part of a rotation.