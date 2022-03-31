Andersen blanks Canadiens 4-0 as Hurricanes stay hot BOB SUTTON, Associated Press March 31, 2022
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Frederik Andersen made 32 saves for his fourth shutout of the season, Andrei Svechnikov scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes dominated the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Thursday night.
Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen each had a goal and an assist as the Hurricanes stretched their points streak to six games with their third win in the last four outings. Svechnikov’s second goal went into an empty net.