Analysis: On Stephen Curry, far more than a great shooter TIM REYNOLDS, AP Basketball Writer June 17, 2022 Updated: June 17, 2022 3:30 a.m.
Greatest shooter ever. That’s what everyone has been calling Golden State’s Stephen Curry for years now, for obvious reasons. Nobody in the history of basketball has made more 3-pointers or made the art of throwing a ball through a hoop look easier than Curry does.
He has earned that distinction.