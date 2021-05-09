Anaheim Ducks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MAY 9, 2021 Anaheim Ducks POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 53 Maxime Comtois 55 16 17 33 3 40 1 0 3 94 .170 F 67 Rickard Rakell 52 9 19 28 -14 12 0 0 1 144 .063 D 4 Cam Fowler 56 5 18 23 -4 18 0 0 1 75 .067 F 14 Adam Henrique 45 12 9 21 -8 11 1 0 2 77 .156 F 61 Troy Terry 48 7 13 20 -1 18 0 0 0 69 .101 F 15 Ryan Getzlaf 48 5 12 17 -14 43 3 0 1 70 .071 F 33 Jakob Silfverberg 47 8 8 16 -17 18 2 1 0 91 .088 F 38 Derek Grant 46 6 9 15 -4 25 0 1 1 66 .091 D 22 Kevin Shattenkirk 55 2 13 15 -8 28 1 0 0 93 .022 F 43 Danton Heinen 43 7 7 14 -9 0 1 0 1 76 .092 F 46 Trevor Zegras 24 3 10 13 6 12 0 0 0 53 .057 F 23 Sam Steel 42 6 6 12 -7 8 0 0 0 42 .143 F 49 Max Jones 46 7 4 11 -9 36 2 0 1 77 .091 F 20 Nicolas Deslauriers 49 5 5 10 -7 53 0 0 2 65 .077 F 48 Isac Lundestrom 41 6 3 9 -9 14 0 0 0 52 .115 D 34 Jamie Drysdale 24 3 5 8 -12 6 0 0 0 28 .107 F 92 Alexander Volkov 18 4 4 8 -1 2 0 0 0 17 .235 D 32 Jacob Larsson 46 1 6 7 -9 14 0 0 0 42 .024 D 42 Josh Manson 23 1 6 7 -3 30 0 0 1 19 .053 F 39 Sam Carrick 13 2 4 6 4 28 0 0 0 23 .087 D 47 Hampus Lindholm 18 2 4 6 -1 16 0 0 0 29 .069 F 24 Carter Rowney 19 0 6 6 -2 2 0 0 0 10 .000 D 55 Ben Hutton 34 1 4 5 -13 11 0 0 0 51 .020 F 21 David Backes 15 3 1 4 -4 4 0 0 1 30 .100 D 76 Josh Mahura 13 1 3 4 0 4 0 0 0 14 .071 D 51 Haydn Fleury 12 2 1 3 -6 2 0 0 0 14 .143 F 26 Andrew Agozzino 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000 D 58 Jani Hakanpaa 42 0 1 1 0 31 0 0 0 41 .000 D 86 Simon Benoit 6 0 0 0 -3 2 0 0 0 3 .000 F 58 Chase De Leo 1 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 40 Vinni Lettieri 5 0 0 0 -3 0 0 0 0 7 .000 F 12 Sonny Milano 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 .000 D 45 Andy Welinski 13 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 16 .000 TEAM TOTALS 56 124 200 324 -153 500 11 2 15 1500 .083 OPPONENT TOTALS 56 177 291 468 142 410 33 5 37 1712 .103 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 36 John Gibson 35 2030 2.98 9 19 7 3 101 1042 0.903 0 0 2 30 Ryan Miller 16 870 3.51 4 8 2 0 51 432 0.882 0 0 0 41 Anthony Stolarz 8 464 2.2 4 3 0 1 17 230 0.926 0 1 0 TEAM TOTALS 56 3400 3.02 17 30 9 4 169 1703 .897 124 200 500 OPPONENT TOTALS 56 3400 2.13 39 11 6 3 119 1495 .917 177 291 410 More for youSportsHartford's John Gallagher: 'Extremely disappointed' in...By Paul DoyleSportsTwitter reacts to Bobby Valentine's Stamford mayoral bidBy Paul Doyle