Anaheim 2, Toronto 1

Toronto 0 0 1 — 1 Anaheim 1 0 1 — 2

First Period_1, Anaheim, Rowney 8 (Backes, Del Zotto), 3:17. Penalties_Anaheim bench, served by Steel (Delay of Game), 11:38.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Holl, Tor (Tripping), 7:48; Clifford, Tor (Fighting), 14:40; Deslauriers, Ana (Fighting), 14:40; Marner, Tor (Tripping), 18:38.

Third Period_2, Anaheim, Henrique 25, 10:20. 3, Toronto, Nylander 30, 17:00. Penalties_Backes, Ana (Boarding), 3:25; Sherwood, Ana (Tripping), 11:45.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 8-8-15_31. Anaheim 13-13-2_28.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 3; Anaheim 0 of 2.

Goalies_Toronto, Campbell 11-12-3 (28 shots-26 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 20-26-5 (26-26), Anaheim, Miller 8-6-3 (5-4).

A_15,984 (17,174). T_2:25.

Referees_Brad Meier, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Kory Nagy.