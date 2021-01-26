Anaheim 1, Arizona 0

Anaheim 1 0 0 — 1 Arizona 0 0 0 — 0 First Period_1, Anaheim, Heinen 1, 10:59. Second Period_None. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Anaheim 12-2-10_24. Arizona 10-14-7_31. Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 1; Arizona 0 of 3. Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 3-1-2 (31 shots-31 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 1-4-1 (24-23). A_1,808 (17,125). T_2:25. Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Libor Suchanek. More for youSportsUConn's well-balanced effort leads to win over ButlerBy David BorgesSports'Still hard to grip': One year later, Auriemma reflects...By Doug Bonjour