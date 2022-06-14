Skip to main content
American League Team Statistics

Through June 14

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Toronto 2023 274 520 116 4 74 266 .257
Boston 2111 284 537 148 5 58 277 .254
Minnesota 2103 281 531 106 4 74 269 .252
N.Y. Yankees 2004 307 501 83 3 98 290 .250
Cleveland 1898 260 473 101 13 46 250 .249
Chicago White Sox 2029 236 496 95 3 51 221 .244
L.A. Angels 2072 272 505 95 8 78 263 .244
Kansas City 2033 231 486 97 15 46 219 .239
Houston 2023 251 482 101 7 77 245 .238
Seattle 2049 248 486 91 8 65 239 .237
Texas 2045 262 482 75 5 76 245 .236
Tampa Bay 1998 255 465 95 10 58 242 .233
Baltimore 2101 247 484 99 9 61 234 .230
Detroit 1937 167 427 80 9 31 162 .220
Oakland 2020 206 428 101 7 44 190 .212

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
N.Y. Yankees 44 16 542.1 432 144 549 2.85
Houston 37 24 537.1 438 176 504 3.07
Tampa Bay 35 25 539.0 459 153 521 3.26
Toronto 36 24 530.1 483 149 494 3.55
Boston 32 29 545.1 461 179 531 3.61
Cleveland 29 27 494.0 414 158 463 3.66
Detroit 24 36 525.0 458 176 468 3.79
Minnesota 36 27 557.0 510 188 526 3.83
Texas 29 31 535.2 478 214 510 3.88
L.A. Angels 29 33 548.1 482 192 486 3.92
Seattle 27 34 535.2 491 186 504 4.05
Chicago White Sox 28 31 531.0 504 238 557 4.15
Baltimore 26 36 549.1 558 188 426 4.34
Oakland 21 41 544.1 528 190 465 4.38
Kansas City 20 40 526.0 557 242 416 5.18
