American League Team Statistics

Through May 31

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Boston 1701 234 442 119 4 49 228 .260
Minnesota 1623 214 408 84 3 52 205 .251
L.A. Angels 1644 235 412 75 6 67 226 .251
Cleveland 1491 200 362 72 12 39 193 .243
Kansas City 1598 179 380 76 11 35 168 .238
Seattle 1600 191 379 66 6 52 185 .237
Toronto 1551 185 368 80 2 49 182 .237
N.Y. Yankees 1582 220 375 62 2 67 204 .237
Tampa Bay 1600 203 376 74 9 48 192 .235
Texas 1579 208 369 58 5 53 193 .234
Chicago White Sox 1555 167 363 69 1 40 158 .233
Baltimore 1704 190 395 77 7 43 178 .232
Houston 1610 198 368 77 6 63 193 .229
Detroit 1525 132 341 59 6 28 127 .224
Oakland 1656 174 352 78 7 33 159 .213

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
Houston 31 18 431.1 353 132 400 2.86
N.Y. Yankees 33 15 430.1 347 118 444 2.95
Tampa Bay 28 20 431.0 354 122 424 3.36
Minnesota 29 20 435.0 388 143 421 3.46
Toronto 27 20 415.1 378 121 387 3.62
Detroit 18 29 409.2 353 138 349 3.65
L.A. Angels 27 22 435.2 355 147 389 3.68
Cleveland 20 24 387.0 327 130 352 3.84
Texas 23 24 414.2 372 169 400 3.95
Chicago White Sox 23 23 414.0 382 184 430 4.00
Baltimore 21 29 443.1 432 150 368 4.02
Boston 23 26 437.2 379 149 421 4.03
Oakland 20 31 449.2 417 158 395 4.12
Seattle 20 28 419.2 395 148 400 4.14
Kansas City 16 31 412.0 428 182 325 5.02
