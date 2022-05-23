American League Team Statistics

Through May 23 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA L.A. Angels 1432 207 353 66 5 59 200 .247 Cleveland 1253 171 308 62 10 34 168 .246 Boston 1396 174 342 91 4 35 171 .245 Minnesota 1339 178 327 74 2 41 169 .244 N.Y. Yankees 1352 195 328 58 2 57 183 .243 Tampa Bay 1386 180 331 63 8 42 169 .239 Chicago White Sox 1381 148 326 61 1 36 140 .236 Seattle 1406 164 329 59 6 43 159 .234 Toronto 1336 147 311 64 1 41 146 .233 Kansas City 1348 145 313 60 10 28 135 .232 Houston 1387 180 322 70 5 57 175 .232 Baltimore 1420 147 323 65 5 32 139 .227 Texas 1326 161 295 44 3 41 148 .222 Detroit 1288 110 282 50 5 21 107 .219 Oakland 1378 140 282 61 7 25 130 .205 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Houston 27 15 370.1 303 112 344 2.84 N.Y. Yankees 29 12 367.1 308 106 382 2.96 L.A. Angels 26 17 381.2 298 126 341 3.37 Tampa Bay 24 17 369.0 302 105 359 3.39 Minnesota 25 16 363.0 315 118 351 3.40 Toronto 22 19 360.2 321 105 328 3.52 Detroit 14 26 347.1 295 120 294 3.63 Chicago White Sox 21 20 366.0 322 157 383 3.64 Oakland 17 26 378.2 343 131 333 3.78 Boston 19 22 366.2 308 122 367 3.80 Baltimore 17 25 373.0 354 129 314 3.88 Cleveland 17 20 327.2 276 114 298 3.98 Texas 18 22 353.0 310 148 344 4.03 Seattle 17 25 365.2 341 136 353 4.26 Kansas City 14 26 354.0 352 149 273 4.70