American League Team Statistics

Through May 1 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA L.A. Angels 726 104 185 38 4 27 99 .255 Cleveland 712 94 179 39 7 20 93 .251 N.Y. Yankees 693 100 173 32 1 29 93 .250 Toronto 738 89 183 34 0 30 88 .248 Tampa Bay 682 87 164 33 4 19 83 .240 Seattle 705 95 165 35 5 21 92 .234 Detroit 650 64 149 24 3 8 64 .229 Minnesota 676 85 153 30 1 23 78 .226 Boston 738 76 166 44 1 12 75 .225 Texas 700 89 153 26 0 19 84 .219 Houston 702 80 150 33 1 25 78 .214 Chicago White Sox 646 64 137 29 1 19 59 .212 Oakland 688 81 146 32 3 18 73 .212 Baltimore 697 62 147 35 1 10 60 .211 Kansas City 622 59 130 23 3 11 55 .209 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA N.Y. Yankees 15 6 189.2 151 68 199 2.70 Minnesota 12 9 185.0 152 64 180 3.16 Tampa Bay 12 9 184.0 145 57 196 3.18 Seattle 11 10 184.0 155 65 181 3.28 Boston 9 13 195.1 158 77 196 3.32 Detroit 7 13 175.1 151 55 140 3.34 Oakland 10 11 184.2 160 64 170 3.56 Houston 11 10 185.1 161 65 174 3.59 L.A. Angels 14 8 195.0 147 65 181 3.60 Baltimore 7 14 182.0 165 69 156 3.61 Toronto 14 8 196.1 180 60 185 3.76 Chicago White Sox 8 12 176.0 155 87 190 3.78 Cleveland 9 12 181.2 161 53 161 3.91 Kansas City 7 12 170.0 167 66 143 4.55 Texas 7 14 185.0 163 81 193 4.57