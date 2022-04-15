American League Team Statistics

Through April 15 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Cleveland 227 45 70 12 5 9 44 .308 Tampa Bay 238 31 62 12 2 7 31 .261 Texas 213 38 54 7 0 9 36 .254 Chicago White Sox 203 29 50 11 1 7 29 .246 Toronto 235 29 56 12 0 11 29 .238 N.Y. Yankees 226 24 53 11 0 9 23 .235 L.A. Angels 225 25 52 12 2 8 24 .231 Oakland 242 42 55 10 1 9 36 .227 Detroit 224 25 50 8 2 5 25 .223 Houston 206 24 45 10 0 9 23 .218 Boston 204 26 44 15 0 5 26 .216 Kansas City 197 21 41 5 2 4 20 .208 Baltimore 194 12 39 10 0 3 12 .201 Seattle 234 21 45 10 0 8 21 .192 Minnesota 188 20 34 7 0 9 19 .181 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Houston 4 2 53.1 40 21 52 1.69 N.Y. Yankees 4 3 65.0 47 18 69 2.49 Chicago White Sox 4 2 53.2 39 26 61 3.02 Cleveland 4 2 53.0 38 12 42 3.06 Seattle 3 4 59.0 48 20 61 3.51 Baltimore 1 5 51.0 49 22 41 3.71 Minnesota 2 4 54.0 42 31 48 3.83 Boston 3 3 53.0 48 19 57 4.08 Tampa Bay 4 3 64.0 56 28 79 4.08 Oakland 4 3 61.2 56 23 58 4.09 Detroit 3 4 63.0 62 17 39 4.29 L.A. Angels 3 4 62.0 52 23 55 4.79 Toronto 4 3 61.0 57 25 51 4.87 Texas 2 4 53.0 60 19 58 5.43 Kansas City 2 4 54.0 66 18 45 6.33