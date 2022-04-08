American League Team Statistics

Through April 8 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Houston 34 3 8 4 0 2 3 .235 Cleveland 33 1 7 1 0 0 1 .212 Kansas City 28 3 5 3 0 0 3 .179 L.A. Angels 29 1 4 0 1 0 1 .138 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Chicago White Sox 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Oakland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Texas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 N.Y. Yankees 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Baltimore 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Minnesota Chicago White Sox Detroit Oakland Texas Seattle Boston Toronto Tampa Bay N.Y. Yankees Baltimore Kansas City 1 0 9.0 7 4 5 1.00 Houston 1 0 9.0 4 1 7 1.00 L.A. Angels 0 1 9.0 8 3 10 3.00 Cleveland 0 1 8.0 5 2 6 3.38