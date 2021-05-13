American League Team Statistics

Through May 13 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Chicago White Sox 1134 186 297 55 8 31 173 .262 Houston 1260 190 330 72 5 45 182 .262 Boston 1289 191 333 84 3 44 174 .258 L.A. Angels 1224 164 311 53 4 47 152 .254 Minnesota 1156 161 284 61 4 46 153 .246 Texas 1269 161 309 42 5 47 154 .243 Toronto 1176 169 281 41 1 51 159 .239 Kansas City 1143 146 265 52 10 32 138 .232 Baltimore 1231 138 281 57 4 37 131 .228 N.Y. Yankees 1172 142 259 42 0 48 133 .221 Oakland 1219 157 267 50 6 47 147 .219 Tampa Bay 1273 154 276 63 3 38 143 .217 Detroit 1158 123 251 36 10 34 121 .217 Cleveland 1105 141 231 51 7 42 135 .209 Seattle 1170 147 239 54 2 43 142 .204 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA N.Y. Yankees 20 16 324.2 249 90 379 3.08 Chicago White Sox 21 13 294.1 242 105 333 3.27 Cleveland 20 14 303.2 244 117 333 3.38 Tampa Bay 19 19 342.0 289 107 345 3.68 Toronto 19 16 303.2 275 101 298 3.79 Houston 20 17 326.0 270 114 329 3.81 Boston 22 16 335.1 309 125 355 3.95 Oakland 23 15 336.0 320 105 329 4.02 Baltimore 16 21 324.0 289 116 307 4.11 Texas 18 20 336.2 329 107 330 4.22 Seattle 18 19 318.2 290 120 275 4.35 Minnesota 12 22 295.1 280 105 280 4.63 Kansas City 16 19 305.2 294 136 307 4.89 Detroit 12 24 304.2 303 142 273 5.02 L.A. Angels 16 20 316.2 312 153 370 5.23 More for youSportsUConn legend and WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart signs with...By Doug BonjourSportsBoys Lacrosse Games to Watch for Week 5By Michael Fornabaio