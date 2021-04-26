American League Team Statistics

Through April 25 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Boston 772 119 213 54 3 26 105 .276 Chicago White Sox 710 108 185 34 4 21 99 .261 L.A. Angels 692 97 180 25 3 29 86 .260 Houston 726 108 184 42 3 25 101 .253 Minnesota 663 85 160 34 1 21 80 .241 Kansas City 647 91 153 29 5 20 85 .236 Texas 733 86 168 19 3 25 82 .229 Tampa Bay 749 102 170 40 2 24 94 .227 Baltimore 701 82 159 36 2 20 78 .227 Toronto 692 83 156 21 1 24 77 .225 Oakland 707 101 154 26 5 28 93 .218 Seattle 696 97 150 39 2 22 92 .216 N.Y. Yankees 685 75 141 23 0 26 70 .206 Cleveland 646 76 133 27 4 24 73 .206 Detroit 697 67 143 23 4 25 67 .205 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Toronto 10 11 180.2 153 60 176 3.04 N.Y. Yankees 9 12 188.0 150 57 227 3.40 Cleveland 9 11 176.2 136 73 200 3.52 Chicago White Sox 12 9 181.1 164 67 214 3.72 Seattle 13 9 190.2 155 80 176 3.87 Boston 14 9 203.1 180 85 207 3.94 Baltimore 9 12 182.2 167 63 179 4.09 Kansas City 13 7 175.0 160 69 180 4.11 Minnesota 7 13 171.1 155 53 177 4.20 Houston 10 11 185.0 164 65 185 4.23 Tampa Bay 11 11 199.1 179 62 196 4.38 Oakland 14 8 194.0 199 66 186 4.45 Texas 9 13 193.2 197 59 187 4.51 Detroit 7 15 188.2 167 87 166 4.72 L.A. Angels 10 10 177.2 173 78 210 5.22 More for youSportsUConn didn't play football in 2020. Here's what happened...By Mike AnthonySportsConnecticut prospects who could be selected in the 2021...