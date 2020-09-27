https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Statistics-15600542.php
American League Team Statistics
Through September 26
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Boston
|2041
|283
|537
|116
|7
|77
|269
|.263
|Chicago White Sox
|2010
|298
|523
|93
|6
|94
|287
|.260
|Baltimore
|1991
|267
|513
|100
|5
|77
|257
|.258
|Toronto
|1989
|297
|509
|102
|4
|86
|284
|.256
|L.A. Angels
|1992
|294
|498
|97
|8
|85
|285
|.250
|N.Y. Yankees
|1884
|315
|467
|87
|7
|94
|301
|.248
|Detroit
|1864
|248
|460
|77
|12
|62
|241
|.247
|Kansas City
|1959
|245
|480
|96
|7
|66
|234
|.245
|Minnesota
|1904
|266
|463
|80
|3
|91
|256
|.243
|Houston
|1957
|275
|470
|103
|12
|66
|264
|.240
|Tampa Bay
|1943
|284
|461
|104
|11
|80
|270
|.237
|Seattle
|1897
|252
|431
|88
|5
|60
|242
|.227
|Cleveland
|1927
|240
|435
|92
|5
|57
|226
|.226
|Oakland
|1874
|268
|420
|87
|11
|70
|258
|.224
|Texas
|1903
|216
|409
|80
|9
|60
|197
|.215
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Cleveland
|34
|25
|527.0
|431
|154
|611
|3.21
|Minnesota
|36
|23
|503.1
|440
|165
|524
|3.58
|Tampa Bay
|39
|20
|518.2
|469
|167
|547
|3.63
|Chicago White Sox
|35
|24
|518.0
|440
|210
|514
|3.63
|Oakland
|35
|24
|506.1
|467
|163
|490
|3.84
|Houston
|29
|30
|516.0
|461
|212
|515
|4.15
|Kansas City
|25
|34
|508.0
|497
|210
|508
|4.31
|N.Y. Yankees
|33
|26
|491.2
|446
|164
|521
|4.34
|Baltimore
|24
|35
|509.2
|482
|189
|478
|4.52
|Toronto
|32
|27
|515.2
|507
|246
|514
|4.59
|Seattle
|27
|32
|508.2
|472
|224
|460
|5.01
|Texas
|21
|38
|507.2
|471
|231
|482
|5.03
|L.A. Angels
|26
|33
|517.1
|486
|195
|516
|5.10
|Boston
|23
|36
|515.0
|580
|248
|528
|5.66
|Detroit
|23
|34
|484.1
|506
|190
|435
|5.67
