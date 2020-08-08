https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Statistics-15468728.php
American League Team Statistics
Through August 7
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Chicago White Sox
|491
|64
|132
|22
|0
|18
|57
|.269
|Baltimore
|433
|60
|109
|29
|1
|18
|58
|.252
|Boston
|447
|57
|112
|27
|0
|18
|53
|.251
|Kansas City
|517
|61
|130
|34
|2
|16
|60
|.251
|N.Y. Yankees
|406
|65
|99
|14
|0
|24
|63
|.244
|Houston
|476
|73
|115
|26
|2
|17
|72
|.242
|Minnesota
|447
|70
|103
|14
|0
|22
|69
|.230
|Seattle
|508
|61
|117
|27
|3
|13
|58
|.230
|Detroit
|352
|55
|78
|13
|2
|16
|51
|.222
|Toronto
|372
|34
|81
|16
|1
|13
|33
|.218
|L.A. Angels
|477
|69
|103
|18
|2
|23
|68
|.216
|Oakland
|452
|61
|94
|12
|3
|16
|59
|.208
|Texas
|383
|40
|79
|17
|3
|11
|39
|.206
|Tampa Bay
|414
|52
|84
|21
|5
|10
|48
|.203
|Cleveland
|456
|47
|86
|9
|1
|10
|44
|.189
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Cleveland
|8
|7
|131.0
|85
|29
|157
|2.06
|Oakland
|10
|4
|131.0
|108
|37
|126
|2.82
|Minnesota
|10
|4
|123.1
|92
|42
|117
|2.99
|Tampa Bay
|6
|7
|115.2
|107
|41
|134
|3.35
|Kansas City
|5
|10
|130.0
|123
|51
|126
|3.95
|Toronto
|4
|7
|96.1
|77
|53
|96
|4.02
|N.Y. Yankees
|9
|4
|106.0
|85
|38
|104
|4.08
|Houston
|6
|7
|125.1
|115
|69
|113
|4.09
|Chicago White Sox
|8
|6
|124.0
|119
|48
|123
|4.28
|L.A. Angels
|5
|9
|125.1
|116
|62
|122
|4.38
|Baltimore
|6
|7
|112.0
|97
|33
|109
|4.42
|Texas
|4
|8
|103.1
|82
|57
|112
|4.62
|Boston
|5
|8
|113.0
|114
|53
|103
|5.10
|Detroit
|6
|5
|96.0
|98
|32
|82
|5.62
|Seattle
|5
|10
|132.0
|115
|68
|125
|6.14
