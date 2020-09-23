https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Pitching-15591028.php
American League Team Pitching
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 22
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Cleveland
|31
|24
|3.23
|55
|7
|1
|18
|491.0
|404
|186
|176
|Minnesota
|34
|22
|3.48
|56
|4
|0
|16
|476.1
|413
|194
|184
|Chicago White Sox
|34
|21
|3.61
|55
|6
|1
|13
|483.2
|410
|213
|194
|Tampa Bay
|36
|20
|3.64
|56
|3
|0
|21
|491.2
|444
|217
|199
|Oakland
|33
|21
|3.69
|54
|5
|1
|16
|465.1
|428
|203
|191
|N.Y. Yankees
|32
|23
|4.24
|55
|2
|2
|14
|456.2
|407
|239
|215
|Houston
|28
|27
|4.24
|55
|0
|0
|16
|481.2
|426
|249
|227
|Baltimore
|23
|32
|4.40
|55
|1
|0
|10
|476.2
|445
|264
|233
|Kansas City
|22
|33
|4.40
|55
|4
|1
|16
|472.0
|456
|255
|231
|Toronto
|28
|27
|4.78
|55
|1
|0
|14
|479.2
|479
|296
|255
|Texas
|19
|36
|5.00
|55
|3
|2
|10
|471.2
|430
|284
|262
|L.A. Angels
|25
|31
|5.03
|56
|2
|1
|11
|492.1
|459
|298
|275
|Seattle
|24
|31
|5.21
|55
|0
|1
|14
|475.0
|441
|288
|275
|Detroit
|22
|31
|5.66
|53
|1
|1
|10
|451.1
|473
|294
|284
|Boston
|21
|34
|5.72
|55
|2
|0
|14
|478.0
|534
|326
|304
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Cleveland
|61
|26
|144
|6
|562
|17
|Minnesota
|57
|20
|157
|0
|496
|20
|Chicago White Sox
|60
|19
|196
|6
|481
|22
|Tampa Bay
|66
|29
|161
|4
|513
|29
|Oakland
|61
|13
|151
|5
|455
|15
|N.Y. Yankees
|77
|22
|153
|5
|484
|21
|Houston
|62
|25
|203
|7
|475
|21
|Baltimore
|73
|31
|179
|2
|445
|31
|Kansas City
|74
|29
|201
|7
|468
|26
|Toronto
|78
|14
|234
|7
|485
|15
|Texas
|70
|27
|221
|3
|452
|20
|L.A. Angels
|71
|20
|186
|8
|487
|24
|Seattle
|75
|36
|208
|5
|438
|22
|Detroit
|83
|32
|178
|1
|410
|16
|Boston
|90
|26
|232
|2
|488
|25
