American League Team Pitching
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 5
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Cleveland
|24
|15
|2.83
|39
|6
|1
|14
|350.0
|272
|115
|110
|Minnesota
|25
|16
|3.53
|41
|3
|0
|14
|349.1
|306
|143
|137
|Oakland
|23
|13
|3.62
|36
|1
|0
|13
|320.1
|299
|139
|129
|Toronto
|21
|18
|3.76
|39
|1
|0
|10
|344.2
|310
|169
|144
|Chicago White Sox
|25
|15
|3.78
|40
|4
|1
|10
|352.0
|310
|163
|148
|Tampa Bay
|27
|13
|3.79
|40
|3
|0
|16
|353.2
|325
|165
|149
|Houston
|21
|18
|4.38
|39
|0
|0
|10
|347.0
|310
|187
|169
|N.Y. Yankees
|21
|18
|4.42
|39
|0
|1
|12
|317.2
|285
|173
|156
|Baltimore
|18
|21
|4.47
|39
|1
|0
|9
|346.1
|323
|199
|172
|Kansas City
|14
|26
|4.61
|40
|1
|0
|11
|342.0
|343
|197
|175
|Texas
|13
|25
|5.14
|38
|2
|1
|9
|330.2
|304
|204
|189
|L.A. Angels
|16
|25
|5.16
|41
|2
|1
|7
|357.2
|344
|224
|205
|Seattle
|17
|22
|5.25
|39
|0
|1
|10
|336.0
|304
|205
|196
|Detroit
|17
|20
|5.30
|37
|0
|1
|7
|315.2
|316
|191
|186
|Boston
|14
|27
|6.11
|41
|1
|0
|8
|356.1
|418
|256
|242
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Cleveland
|40
|17
|101
|4
|398
|14
|Minnesota
|46
|10
|116
|0
|357
|14
|Oakland
|38
|10
|103
|5
|303
|10
|Toronto
|44
|7
|150
|7
|352
|7
|Chicago White Sox
|43
|14
|137
|2
|358
|13
|Tampa Bay
|51
|17
|120
|2
|373
|22
|Houston
|47
|19
|164
|7
|341
|16
|N.Y. Yankees
|58
|19
|115
|4
|336
|18
|Baltimore
|52
|23
|131
|2
|317
|20
|Kansas City
|57
|26
|149
|6
|337
|22
|Texas
|49
|18
|159
|3
|329
|15
|L.A. Angels
|48
|17
|146
|6
|337
|17
|Seattle
|55
|25
|147
|4
|325
|12
|Detroit
|57
|26
|118
|1
|287
|13
|Boston
|72
|19
|169
|2
|345
|16
