THROUGH SEPTEMBER 1

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Cleveland 22 14 2.81 36 5 1 14 323.0 248 105 101
Oakland 22 12 3.51 34 1 0 13 302.1 277 128 118
Toronto 18 16 3.68 34 1 0 8 303.1 263 147 124
Chicago White Sox 22 14 3.69 36 4 1 8 317.0 276 142 130
Minnesota 21 16 3.73 37 2 0 12 316.1 284 137 131
Tampa Bay 25 12 3.77 37 3 0 15 326.2 303 152 137
Houston 19 15 4.19 34 0 0 9 305.1 271 159 142
N.Y. Yankees 20 14 4.26 34 0 1 11 276.2 242 142 131
Kansas City 14 22 4.41 36 1 0 11 306.0 300 169 150
Baltimore 16 19 4.61 35 1 0 8 312.1 290 180 160
L.A. Angels 12 24 5.01 36 1 1 5 314.2 301 193 175
Texas 13 21 5.09 34 2 1 9 298.2 273 183 169
Detroit 17 16 5.37 33 0 0 7 285.0 288 174 170
Seattle 15 22 5.38 37 0 1 9 318.0 289 199 190
Boston 12 24 6.16 36 1 0 7 314.1 368 225 215

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Cleveland 37 15 91 3 368 13
Oakland 34 9 102 5 282 9
Toronto 37 6 133 6 310 5
Chicago White Sox 38 13 120 2 322 12
Minnesota 45 9 110 0 318 12
Tampa Bay 47 17 108 2 344 22
Houston 39 17 141 7 297 15
N.Y. Yankees 46 14 95 4 294 16
Kansas City 50 24 140 6 309 18
Baltimore 48 20 115 2 292 18
L.A. Angels 42 14 134 6 298 17
Texas 45 13 144 2 305 13
Detroit 52 22 103 1 253 11
Seattle 52 25 145 4 308 12
Boston 61 18 148 1 307 14