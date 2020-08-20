https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Pitching-15498287.php
American League Team Pitching
THROUGH AUGUST 19
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Cleveland
|15
|9
|2.61
|24
|4
|1
|9
|214.0
|156
|66
|62
|Houston
|14
|10
|3.43
|24
|0
|0
|5
|225.1
|185
|99
|86
|Minnesota
|16
|9
|3.46
|25
|2
|0
|9
|218.1
|176
|86
|84
|Oakland
|17
|8
|3.72
|25
|1
|0
|11
|227.1
|206
|99
|94
|Toronto
|10
|11
|3.88
|21
|0
|0
|5
|188.0
|155
|95
|81
|Kansas City
|10
|15
|3.96
|25
|1
|0
|8
|209.0
|190
|108
|92
|N.Y. Yankees
|16
|8
|4.01
|24
|0
|1
|9
|199.2
|171
|97
|89
|Chicago White Sox
|14
|11
|4.11
|25
|2
|0
|7
|219.0
|204
|108
|100
|Tampa Bay
|16
|9
|4.13
|25
|1
|0
|10
|217.2
|217
|110
|100
|Baltimore
|12
|12
|4.77
|24
|1
|0
|7
|213.0
|201
|125
|113
|Texas
|10
|13
|4.86
|23
|2
|1
|7
|201.2
|177
|118
|109
|L.A. Angels
|8
|17
|5.06
|25
|1
|1
|3
|222.1
|213
|139
|125
|Seattle
|8
|18
|5.66
|26
|0
|0
|6
|224.1
|205
|150
|141
|Detroit
|9
|13
|5.86
|22
|0
|0
|5
|192.0
|198
|127
|125
|Boston
|7
|18
|6.22
|25
|1
|0
|4
|217.0
|247
|159
|150
___
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Cleveland
|24
|12
|57
|1
|250
|12
|Houston
|23
|13
|104
|6
|214
|10
|Minnesota
|33
|5
|73
|0
|213
|7
|Oakland
|28
|5
|75
|4
|212
|7
|Toronto
|26
|1
|92
|4
|194
|5
|Kansas City
|37
|15
|88
|3
|211
|11
|N.Y. Yankees
|30
|9
|70
|3
|204
|9
|Chicago White Sox
|28
|12
|80
|1
|215
|10
|Tampa Bay
|31
|15
|77
|2
|238
|18
|Baltimore
|31
|16
|72
|0
|200
|13
|Texas
|28
|6
|97
|1
|195
|6
|L.A. Angels
|32
|10
|94
|4
|215
|14
|Seattle
|38
|19
|106
|1
|214
|7
|Detroit
|38
|12
|70
|0
|162
|6
|Boston
|42
|14
|106
|0
|213
|9
