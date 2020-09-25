https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Batting-15597142.php
American League Team Batting
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 24
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Boston
|.265
|.444
|.329
|57
|1967
|268
|522
|873
|115
|7
|74
|255
|Chicago White Sox
|.262
|.457
|.325
|57
|1947
|289
|510
|889
|91
|6
|92
|278
|Baltimore
|.258
|.429
|.322
|57
|1921
|260
|496
|824
|96
|5
|74
|250
|Toronto
|.254
|.439
|.325
|57
|1922
|282
|489
|844
|101
|4
|82
|270
|L.A. Angels
|.248
|.431
|.335
|57
|1917
|283
|475
|827
|92
|7
|82
|274
|N.Y. Yankees
|.247
|.450
|.341
|57
|1820
|301
|450
|819
|82
|7
|91
|287
|Kansas City
|.246
|.403
|.310
|57
|1896
|239
|466
|765
|92
|6
|65
|228
|Detroit
|.246
|.404
|.306
|55
|1799
|242
|442
|727
|75
|12
|62
|235
|Minnesota
|.242
|.431
|.316
|57
|1838
|257
|445
|793
|69
|3
|91
|248
|Houston
|.241
|.409
|.312
|57
|1891
|270
|455
|774
|102
|11
|65
|259
|Tampa Bay
|.237
|.428
|.326
|57
|1881
|274
|445
|806
|102
|11
|79
|260
|Cleveland
|.228
|.372
|.316
|57
|1868
|236
|426
|695
|88
|5
|57
|223
|Seattle
|.226
|.371
|.310
|56
|1803
|234
|407
|669
|84
|5
|56
|226
|Oakland
|.222
|.390
|.318
|56
|1786
|261
|396
|696
|79
|10
|67
|251
|Texas
|.213
|.357
|.281
|57
|1832
|205
|391
|654
|80
|9
|55
|186
___
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Boston
|3
|8
|20
|170
|6
|515
|30
|9
|51
|886
|0
|43
|58
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|13
|24
|165
|1
|543
|18
|7
|43
|816
|1
|35
|46
|0
|Baltimore
|15
|9
|27
|158
|5
|496
|19
|13
|31
|848
|0
|39
|41
|0
|Toronto
|8
|12
|10
|197
|4
|483
|30
|6
|38
|788
|0
|38
|46
|0
|L.A. Angels
|6
|17
|25
|234
|8
|463
|21
|7
|45
|889
|0
|33
|34
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|11
|29
|235
|5
|458
|23
|7
|43
|826
|1
|43
|36
|0
|Kansas City
|7
|9
|17
|164
|2
|502
|46
|19
|27
|791
|1
|30
|57
|0
|Detroit
|1
|13
|19
|143
|1
|537
|17
|5
|38
|732
|0
|26
|45
|0
|Minnesota
|2
|12
|27
|177
|9
|494
|14
|6
|36
|731
|0
|19
|38
|0
|Houston
|5
|11
|22
|180
|5
|419
|21
|11
|37
|832
|0
|18
|47
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|14
|25
|231
|8
|575
|47
|9
|34
|810
|0
|29
|47
|0
|Cleveland
|7
|15
|22
|225
|4
|495
|24
|10
|38
|838
|0
|28
|44
|0
|Seattle
|2
|12
|29
|198
|4
|504
|47
|15
|34
|770
|0
|21
|39
|0
|Oakland
|2
|13
|38
|221
|3
|500
|26
|3
|37
|821
|1
|23
|32
|0
|Texas
|2
|17
|21
|158
|3
|515
|45
|14
|32
|695
|1
|39
|38
|0
___
