THROUGH SEPTEMBER 19

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Chicago White Sox .269 .469 .332 52 1781 273 479 835 86 3 88 262
Boston .261 .437 .324 53 1829 240 477 800 104 6 69 230
Baltimore .254 .425 .319 53 1777 241 451 755 87 5 69 231
Toronto .250 .432 .323 52 1746 246 437 754 88 2 75 237
N.Y. Yankees .250 .465 .343 52 1653 280 413 769 74 6 90 269
L.A. Angels .248 .432 .335 53 1783 264 442 771 89 6 76 256
Detroit .244 .405 .304 51 1650 221 402 668 71 12 57 215
Kansas City .243 .397 .309 52 1732 212 421 687 84 4 58 201
Minnesota .242 .428 .316 54 1733 241 419 741 66 2 84 232
Tampa Bay .240 .432 .332 53 1750 261 420 756 98 11 72 248
Houston .239 .405 .310 52 1717 246 410 695 94 10 57 237
Seattle .228 .377 .313 52 1672 220 381 630 77 5 54 212
Cleveland .227 .365 .317 52 1706 209 388 623 78 5 49 196
Oakland .227 .401 .324 52 1660 250 377 665 76 10 64 242
Texas .213 .349 .282 52 1664 186 354 581 70 8 47 167

___

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Chicago White Sox 1 12 23 150 1 480 18 6 39 747 1 33 44 0
Boston 3 6 18 155 6 487 29 7 45 807 0 40 50 0
Baltimore 14 8 26 147 5 458 17 13 27 776 0 31 35 0
Toronto 8 12 9 183 4 433 28 5 35 719 0 34 42 0
N.Y. Yankees 0 11 27 213 5 419 21 7 36 751 1 35 31 0
L.A. Angels 4 17 24 219 8 425 19 7 41 826 0 32 31 0
Detroit 1 13 18 131 1 496 15 5 35 665 0 24 43 0
Kansas City 6 8 17 152 2 467 41 17 25 731 1 30 52 0
Minnesota 2 12 24 170 8 465 11 6 35 689 0 17 36 0
Tampa Bay 0 13 23 223 7 521 41 6 33 770 0 29 45 0
Houston 5 10 19 162 5 382 18 11 35 749 0 16 42 0
Seattle 2 11 27 186 4 458 46 15 31 713 0 20 36 0
Cleveland 6 13 21 208 3 454 24 8 36 776 0 24 40 0
Oakland 2 12 36 209 3 459 23 3 35 768 1 22 29 0
Texas 1 16 20 146 3 470 42 12 32 628 1 33 33 0

___